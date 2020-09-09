IT Co. Tells 9th Circ. Its Policy Covers $4.8M Email Scam

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A California-based information technology company asked the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to revive its bid to force Star Surplus Lines Insurance Co. to cover a $4.8 million loss from a 2018 phishing attack, arguing that the incident constituted a "security failure" covered under its $10 million policy. Alorica Inc. said that the California district court erred in ruling that Star is not obligated to pay for its loss, because its client, who was tricked into sending money to a sham account, had submitted a monetary relief claim of security failure covered by its policy with Star. In the October 2017 phishing...

