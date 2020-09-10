DOI Asks DC Circ. To Reinstate Approval Of Tribe's Election

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has asked the D.C. Circuit to reverse a D.C. federal judge's decision to overturn its approval of a tribal election, saying the lower court erred by applying its own interpretation of tribal law. The DOI said in its Wednesday opening brief that under the Indian Reorganization Act, it has the sole authority to determine whether an election satisfies the IRA's minimum voter requirements along with any further requirements imposed by tribal law. In April, Judge Tanya S. Chutkan tossed the DOI's approval of a 2013 election to amend the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation's constitution,...

