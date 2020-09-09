GoPro Takes New Action Over Camera Protector Tariffs

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 8:36 PM EDT) -- GoPro, the company whose wearable cameras have been used to film athletic feats and viral mishaps from close up, launched a new suit against U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Tuesday, seeking lower import duties on its camera housings in its third such action this year. While the latest complaint is not yet available, a summons filed with the U.S. Court of International Trade cited a similar grievance to those in the company's earlier complaints. CBP currently imposes levies of 20% on GoPro's hard plastic housings — shells that keep cameras' lenses clear while filming in rough conditions — the same...

