6th Circ. Backs Narrow Take On Computer Fraud Law Scope

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit ruled Wednesday that the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act doesn't bar employees from misusing company information they are authorized to access, deepening the circuit split on a question that recently caught the attention of the U.S. Supreme Court. In the published decision, the panel concluded that a pair of former sales representatives for Michigan-based Royal Truck & Trailer Sales & Service Inc. didn't violate the CFAA when they transferred sensitive firm details off of their company computers before going to work for a competitor. While the panel found the conduct of employees Mike Kraft and Kelly Matthews...

