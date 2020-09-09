6th Circ. Douses Doc's Bid For Rain Damage Coverage

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Wednesday sided with a Nationwide unit in a coverage dispute with a doctor's office that saw a leaky roof turn into interior damage, saying while the district court used the wrong standard in its decision to bar coverage, two other exclusions on the policy still apply. In an unpublished opinion, the panel decided the Harleysville Insurance Co. all risks policy held by O.L. Matthews MD PC wouldn't cover the damage, because it excludes coverage for losses resulting from wear and tear and resulting from leakage that isn't first caused by another covered cause. The dispute stems from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS