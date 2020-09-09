Ex-Law Firm Bookkeeper To Cop To Embezzling $740K

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 11:27 PM EDT) -- The former bookkeeper at the Rhode Island law firm Hamel Waxler Allen & Collins has agreed to plead guilty to charges stemming from claims she embezzled more than $740,000 from her godmother's firm, according to Wednesday filings in federal court. Sarah Gaulin, 39, will cop to charges of bank fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the filings, which allege that she embezzled from the firm from January 2012 to May 2019 and also ran two other unrelated schemes. Gaulin was the goddaughter of Eva-Marie Mancuso, who, according to Hamel Waxler's website, is the managing partner of the firm....

