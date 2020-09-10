Conn. Justices Revive Home Collapse Coverage Suit

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 3:46 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut Supreme Court has ruled that Main Street America Assurance Co. has to cover a general contractor for a judgment stemming from the collapse of a home during renovations, holding that the carrier's policy exclusion does not bar coverage, and sending the suit back to the trial court. The Connecticut state high court said Wednesday that the trial court wrongly held that Main Street was not obligated to pay for a $558,000 judgment against its policyholder, New Beginnings Residential Renovations LLC, because the homeowner has demonstrated that there was a "possibility for coverage." Justice Andrew J. McDonald wrote that the...

