Irish PM Warns UK Treaty Breach Threatens Brexit Trade Deal

Law360, London (September 10, 2020, 12:34 PM BST) -- The Irish prime minister said on Thursday that the move by the British government to override parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement has eroded Ireland's trust in the negotiations and has pushed the U.K. and Europe closer to a no-deal exit. Taoiseach Micheál Martin told Ireland's RTE radio on Thursday that the decision by London to introduce the U.K. Internal Market Bill — which would override elements of the withdrawal agreement — is "very worrying news." The development is likely to damage further negotiations and has left Ireland preparing for a no-deal Brexit, he said. "The stakes are higher now because of the...

