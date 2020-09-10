Atty Group Urges Justices To Take 'Inside Out' Copyright Case

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A California attorneys group that represents entertainment industry creative professionals has thrown its support behind a child development specialist's attempt to have the U.S. Supreme Court revive her copyright lawsuit against The Walt Disney Co. over Pixar's animated hit "Inside Out." The California Society of Entertainment Lawyers filed an amicus brief Tuesday backing Denise Daniels, who has urged the high court to overturn a Ninth Circuit ruling that shot down a lawsuit claiming the 2015 blockbuster movie copied her "Moodsters" characters. The group's brief said that Daniels "has detailed the confusion surrounding" whether characters can be copyrighted, and added that the...

