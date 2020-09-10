Goodwin, Ropes Steer $2B PE Takeover Of IT Outsourcing Biz

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 12:05 PM EDT) -- Baring Private Equity Asia has agreed to buy consulting and IT outsourcing business Virtusa Corp. for roughly $2 billion, the companies said Thursday, in an all-cash agreement built by Goodwin Procter and Ropes & Gray. The agreement sees funds affiliated with BPEA paying $51.35 per share to acquire Virtusa, according to a statement. The transaction came about after the Virtusa board of directors received an unsolicited proposal from "an interested party" back in July, which led to the board engaging with other potential buyers. As part of the process, Virtusa ultimately signed nondisclosure agreements with five parties and held at least...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS