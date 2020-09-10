3rd Circ. Won't Revive Ex-Informant's Suit Against SEC

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit declined to revive a lawsuit by a onetime government informant alleging the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission launched an unauthorized, retaliatory investigation into his penny stock business dealings, ruling Thursday that the agency was insulated from the complaint. A three-judge panel rejected Guy Gentile's contention that the SEC could be sued under the sovereign immunity waiver provision of the Administrative Procedures Act, saying the waiver only applied to discrete agency actions but not investigations as a whole. Gentile alleged that the SEC's probe, which he says has hurt his business, was the agency's way of avenging Gentile's exoneration...

