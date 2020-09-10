NLRB Chair Defends Against Internal Union's Attacks

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board's chairman denied his agency stonewalled its own workers' union in collective bargaining in a letter Thursday to congressional labor committee leaders, insisting the board "made concessions … in numerous areas" before contract talks fizzled last month. Responding to inquiries about August allegations that the board stalled negotiations with the NLRB Professional Association before asking a President Donald Trump-appointed panel to force an agreement, Chairman John Ring chalked the divide up to authentic disagreement after several months of earnest bargaining. "Good faith bargaining does not require that the agency agree to all the union's proposals, no more so...

