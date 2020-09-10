EPA Defends Auto Fuel Economy Standards Rule

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has told the D.C. Circuit that a California-led challenge to the federal government's rescission of a waiver allowing the state to set its own vehicle emission standards only serves to "unreasonably aggrandize" the state's authority and undermine national standards. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration told the circuit Wednesday that the "One Nation Program" rule, which strips the state of its waiver, was lawful because the Energy Policy and Conservation Act gives the government the right to set fuel economy standards and preempts similar state programs. The agencies, which use EPCA and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS