2020's Turmoil Reinvigorates Fight For Environmental Justice

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Defined by the relentless COVID-19 pandemic and a reckoning with race relations, the summer of 2020 pointed a spotlight at the country's environmental hardships that advocates say illuminates a rare opportunity for progress toward environmental justice. The rising death toll from the pandemic and calls for justice ringing in the streets have mobilized volunteers and civil justice groups. Advocates say the simultaneous horrors of COVID-19 and police brutality helped cement the connection between environmental concerns and racial justice like never before. That set the stage for progress on environmental justice legislative and policy initiatives at both the U.S. Capitol and the...

