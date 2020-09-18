Mishcon Adds London Disputes Partner From Hogan Lovells

Law360, London (September 18, 2020, 8:38 PM BST) -- Law firm Mishcon de Reya has nabbed a disputes expert from rival firm Hogan Lovells as a partner in its London office. Mishcon de Reya LLP said Paul McLoughlin, an attorney focusing on business rescue and restructuring, will join the London team as a disputes resolution partner. "Paul brings with him a wealth of experience in the business rescue industry that stretches across multiple sectors," Kas Nouroozi, head of dispute resolution at Mishcon, said. "He is a great addition to the team and we're looking forward to further supporting our clients with his expertise." McLoughlin has acted for a variety of...

