KAIST, Samsung Settle $203M Patent Suit Over Firm's Protest

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Samsung cut a deal to end a patent infringement suit by the intellectual property arm of a South Korean research university following the university's $400 million jury win, which Samsung had challenged, and despite objections from the university's former counsel, according to a Texas federal judge's order dismissing the suit Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap rejected the bid by Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro LLP to block the deal between Samsung and the firm's former client KAIST IP US LLC. The firm had argued that the deal should not be approved because KAIST, now known as KIPB LLC,...

