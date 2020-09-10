Morgan Stanley Tells Court It Sold A Solvent Tops Markets

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- Morgan Stanley on Thursday asked a New York bankruptcy judge to dismiss claims by the litigation trustee for Tops Markets LLC that the firm drove the supermarket chain into Chapter 11, arguing the company was solvent when the firm sold it. Morgan Stanley offered U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain multiple reasons for dismissing the fraudulent transfer and breach of fiduciary duty claims, spending much of the nearly five-hour remote hearing denying claims Tops was insolvent when it paid out $375 million in dividends under Morgan Stanley-led ownership. A Morgan Stanley-led group of private equity investors bought Tops in 2007 for $300...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS