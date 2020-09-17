Rimon Picks Up Int'l Arbitration Pro From Akin Gump

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Rimon PC announced that an international arbitration partner has joined the firm's Washington, D.C., office from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. Katie Hyman represents a diverse set of clients in high-value, complex international commercial arbitration proceedings as well as in investor-state arbitrations, the firm said. She belongs to Victoria Associates, an elite practice group made up of international arbitration specialists. Hyman also is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and accepts arbitrator appointments in addition to her practice as counsel. "We're extremely excited to welcome Katie to our team," said Michael Moradzadeh, CEO of Rimon. "Katie's experience...

