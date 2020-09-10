Delaware Demands Big Oil Foot Bill For Climate Change

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Delaware on Thursday joined the growing number of local and state governments seeking to make the fossil fuel industry pay for the costs of climate change, bringing a series of fraud and nuisance claims against oil and gas giants and the American Petroleum Institute in state court. Like other recent climate change-related lawsuits launched by states and cities, Delaware's targets some of Big Oil's biggest names — including ExxonMobil Corp., BP PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Chevron Corp., ConocoPhillips Co., Phillips 66 Corp. and API. Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said during a news conference Thursday that the state's suit set...

