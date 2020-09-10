Del. Judge Clears Google Again In Spreadsheet IP Case

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has found that Google Sheets does not infringe several spreadsheet patents owned by a unit of major patent licensing firm Acacia after the Federal Circuit nixed the district court's earlier decision in the case that the patents are invalid. U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark ruled in an opinion Wednesday that Google can't infringe the Data Engine Technologies LLC patents, which cover 3D spreadsheets, because Google Sheets is not in 3D. "It is undisputed that Google Sheets does not allow a user to define the relative position of cells in all three dimensions and is, therefore, incapable...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS