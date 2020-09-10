Oilfield Metals Biz Ok'd To Use Lender Cash To Fuel Ch. 11

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Oilfield metals and services company Energy Alloys Holdings LLC was cleared by a Delaware judge Thursday to use lender cash collateral to fund operations as its Chapter 11 moves forward and it seeks a buyer for certain assets. During a hearing held virtually, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath signed off on various first-day motions, including ones enabling Energy Alloys to continue paying wages and utility costs. Energy Alloys attorney Daniel J. DeFranceschi of Richards Layton & Finger PA told the judge that the debtors were able to resolve issues headed into the hearing and had struck a deal with lenders...

