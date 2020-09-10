Ex-Recruit's Dad Resists Effort To Pull Him Into Bribery Suit

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 10:47 PM EDT) -- A former University of Louisville recruit's father told a South Carolina federal court that the financial adviser who paid him as part of a college basketball corruption scandal cannot try to hold him partly liable while at the same time fighting claims of taking bribes himself. Brian Bowen Sr. told a South Carolina federal court Thursday that Munish Sood and Adidas are improperly trying to pull him into the lawsuit by his son, Brian Bowen II, a former five-star college basketball recruit. Bowen II, whose nickname is "Tugs," claims Adidas and Sood tanked his basketball career by paying his father without...

