DOJ Antitrust Unit Says Responses Usable In Other Probes

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division made clear that any responses to its information demands and depositions can be used in other investigations, according to new language the enforcer has added to its investigation documents. All civil investigative demand, or CID, forms will include the admonition, and DOJ attorneys will convey much the same message at the beginning of every CID-based deposition "to confirm that the deponent understands the ways in which the information they provide can be used," according to the division announcement. The exact CID language is: "The information you provide may be used by the Department of...

