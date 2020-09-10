Cisco Wants To Arbitrate Counterclaims In Trade Secret Suit

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Cisco has asked a California federal court to order two former workers to arbitrate the counterclaims they filed in a recent trade secret suit brought by Cisco, which argued the ex-employees were subject to arbitration agreements. Cisco filed two separate motions Wednesday targeting countersuits filed by Wilson Chung and James He, who left Cisco to join rival electronics company Plantronics and are accused by the company of downloading or transferring various trade secret documents in violation of their employment agreements. The San Jose, California-based corporation said both Chung and He signed agreements to arbitrate employment-related disputes like their claims that their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS