Bumble Bee's Ch. 11 Deal Axed Over Undetermined Tax Claims

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A global settlement proposed by the Chapter 11 estate of former tuna producer Bumble Bee Tuna failed to gain court approval Thursday when a Delaware judge said she was concerned the deal didn't properly address tax claims that could reach tens of millions of dollars. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said the deal proposed by the debtor, with the support of its lenders and unsecured creditors, would transfer jurisdiction over the claims reconciliation process outside of the bankruptcy court in favor of a litigation trustee before the extent of the claims from the Internal Revenue Service...

