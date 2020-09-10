FTC Settles $43M Student Loan Scam With 5 Defendants

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Wednesday approved a settlement between the Federal Trade Commission and five people accused of posing as federal loan servicers in a yearslong student loan scam that allows the alleged scammers to only pay back a small portion of the $43 million they're accused of pocketing from victims. American Financial Support Services Inc. participated in the student debt relief services scheme, along with Carey G. Howe, Anna C. Howe, Shunmin Hsu, Ruddy Palacios and Oliver Pomazi, since at least April 2014, according to the FTC, which said they bilked $43 million from victims who thought the funds were...

