Fact Or Fiction: 9th Circ. Cleans Up Copyright For Real Stories

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 8:19 PM EDT) -- With a copyright ruling this week on the Broadway hit "Jersey Boys," the Ninth Circuit made life a little easier for filmmakers and other creatives who want to make biopics and other based-on-a-true-story projects. In a decision issued Tuesday, the appeals court ruled that the Tony-winning show centered on the 1960s rock 'n' roll group the Four Seasons hadn't infringed a biography of one of the members of the band. The ruling — which said the play's creators had mostly just borrowed historical facts that cannot be protected by copyrights — wasn't an earth-shattering shift from existing case law, but experts...

