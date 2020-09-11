6th Circ. Backs Sailmaker's $2.5M Win To End 'Epic Saga'

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has affirmed a Michigan sailmaker's $2.5 million win as part of "an epic saga" alleging a South African sailmaking company illegally sold sails, rejecting arguments that a special master's recommendations in the case went beyond the scope of what he was told to do. A three-judge panel on Thursday backed a lower court decision awarding Quantum Sail Design Group LLC $2.5 million in a suit against Jannie Reuvers Sails Ltd. and Leading Edge Sailmakers Ltd. claiming breach of contract and breach of a trade secret license agreement the parties had inked. A master was appointed in the case...

