SoftBank Taps Ex-Milbank Atty For Top Compliance Spot

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- SoftBank Group Corp. has appointed an in-house attorney and former Paul Hastings LLP and Milbank LLP lawyer to fill the role of group compliance officer following the unannounced departure of his predecessor earlier this month. Tim Mackey, who has been deputy general counsel at SoftBank since November 2018, will be responsible for overseeing SoftBank's global compliance function and "promoting the highest standards of legal and ethical conduct at SoftBank and its subsidiaries," the Japanese conglomerate announced Thursday. "I am honored to have the opportunity to expand my responsibilities at SoftBank and am excited to work alongside a fantastic team of compliance...

