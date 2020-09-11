6th Circ. Junks Salvage Yard's Win In Disability Bias Case

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit said a trial court jumped the gun when it tossed a suit brought by a car part yard manager who claimed she was fired because of a knee injury, saying the injury qualified as an impairment under 2008 amendments to the Americans with Disabilities Act. A three-judge panel on Thursday reversed a summary judgment win for the salvage yard and gave Jacqueline Harrison another shot at pursuing her suit under the ADA, citing 2008 revisions that were signed into law by then-President George W. Bush. "Given our holdings that Harrison has presented sufficient evidence to create a genuine...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS