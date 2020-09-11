DC Circ. Judge Doubtful Of Reviving Asylum Bar Challenge

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit judge voiced strong skepticism Friday over asylum-seekers' bid to revive claims tossed by a lower court earlier this year, saying allegations that border officers violated their due process rights while carrying out the Trump administration's asylum restrictions aren't enough for the appellate court to obtain jurisdiction. U.S. Chief Circuit Judge Sri Srinivasan agreed with U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson — who in April dismissed all but one claim in the suit — that the migrants may not challenge procedures underlying a controversial policy stripping asylum eligibility from those who transited through another country on the way to the U.S. because their claims...

