Workers Say Natural Gas Co. Stiffed Them On OT

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A Wyoming natural gas service misclassified its oilfield workers in order to deny them overtime pay they earned working on the company's gas wells, according to a proposed class and collective action filed in Pennsylvania federal court. The suit, filed Thursday, alleges that Mountain State Pressure Services violated state and federal law when it paid its oilfield employees only a day rate on top of a regular salary, despite them working as much as 80 hours per week. The work they're doing is extensive manual labor and therefore they shouldn't be exempt from overtime pay, the suit says. "The putative class...

