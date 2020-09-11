SmileDirect Decision Reveals Antitrust Risk For State Boards

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT) -- The new normal developed in response to the coronavirus pandemic has radically changed the way that professional services are provided to consumers. For many professions, working remotely rather than in an office setting has become pervasive. Virtual physical exams have become commonplace in health care. Virtual education is the norm for students from preschool through graduate school. In-person testing for professional licensure has largely been replaced by online testing programs. The court systems have moved to utilize Zoom-type depositions and hearings and, in some situations, actual Zoom trials. How are professional service providers held accountable to meeting the requirements of professional...

