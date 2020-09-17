Fed. Circ. Constraints On PTAB Expertise Are Problematic

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- In Brand v. Miller the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit held in 2007 that: in the context of a contested case, it is impermissible for the Board to base its factual findings on its expertise, rather than on evidence in the record, although the Board's expertise appropriately plays a role in interpreting record evidence.[1] Contemporaneously, the U.S. Supreme Court held in 2007 in KSR International Co. v. Teleflex Inc. that: Rigid preventive rules that deny factfinders recourse to common sense, however, are neither necessary under our case law nor consistent with it.[2] That was concerning to many because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS