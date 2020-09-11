RI Judge Won't Suspend State's Bridge Tolls In 'Close Call'

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 2:39 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island federal judge declined to preliminarily enjoin the state's bridge and highway tolls, saying that "it is a close call," but that the evidence fails to show a likelihood that the tolls unconstitutionally discriminate against interstate commerce. Judge William Smith, in an order issued Thursday, rejected the motion of several transportation groups to halt the tolls they said violated the U.S. Constitution's commerce clause. The decision leaves the tolls in place while the case proceeds to trial. Judge Smith said the groups did not show that the tolls discriminated against out-of-state truckers in either their purpose or effect. As...

