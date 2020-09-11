Oligarch Hit With £20M Asset Freeze Over Unpaid Legal Costs

Law360, London (September 11, 2020, 6:57 PM BST) -- A London judge agreed Friday to freeze approximately £20 million ($25.6 million) of assets belonging to Ukrainian businessman Segiy Taruta over unpaid legal fees stemming from a complex web of litigation between Taruta and two former Ukrainian business partners. High Court Judge Simon Picken said there was a risk Taruta would hide his assets and try to dodge a court order requiring him to pay the costs of a multibillion-dollar lawsuit over the separation of his and his former partners' joint interests in an industrial steel manufacturer. "Unless the freezing order is granted ... there is a real risk and significant...

