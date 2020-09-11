Top UK Court To Weigh In On Grupo Mexico's Register Fight

Law360, London (September 11, 2020, 4:28 PM BST) -- Britain's highest court said on Friday that it will hear a dispute between a Mexican mining giant and a company that sued it in Mexico, which will determine the extent of the powers of an English court to strike a firm off the register at the request of a third party. The Supreme Court has given Infund LLP permission to appeal parts of a 2019 ruling from the Court of Appeal that upheld its removal from the companies register. The lower courts had found that the registration was based on factually inaccurate and forged material. Infund was struck off the register...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS