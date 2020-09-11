Don't Miss It: Cooley, Kirkland Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 3:22 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last few days helmed by firms such as Cooley and Kirkland. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. 4 Firms Aid Silver Lake's $1.02B Investment in Reliance Retail Ventures Silver Lake Partners has agreed to pay $1.02 billion for a 1.75% equity stake in the retail business of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd., the companies said Wednesday, in a deal guided by four law firms. The agreement sees Silver Lake investing in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., which boasts being India's "largest,...

