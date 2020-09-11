Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Clerk's 'Isolated' Harassment Not Enough For Suit, NJ Says

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 10:39 PM EDT) -- The state of New Jersey asked a federal court to toss a judicial clerk's sexual harassment lawsuit, arguing that the alleged "isolated gestures and comments" over a limited time span did not support her claims under law.

In its motion to dismiss filed Thursday in New Jersey federal court, the state argued that the clerk's allegations of sexual harassment, hostile work environment and retaliation claims tied to a co-worker and her supervisors' response when reporting her claims did not meet the benchmarks under federal or state law to keep the suit alive.

"Plaintiff continues to fail to plead any facts or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!