Judge Rejects Vivus' Ch. 11 Plan, Wants Equity Panel Formed

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 11:54 AM EDT) -- Saying that a lack of management testimony on key plan issues was "fatal," a Delaware bankruptcy judge on Friday rejected a Chapter 11 plan offered by biopharmaceutical venture Vivus Inc. and ordered the addition of a stockholder committee to the company's future plan-drafting efforts. A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Friday rejected Chapter 11 confirmation for biopharmaceutical venture Vivus Inc. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images) U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said during a video-conference ruling that the decision reflected in part unanswered questions regarding Vivus' value and that of a pulmonary hypertension drug prospect owned by the company....

