3M Sued Over 'Forever Chemicals' Pollution In NJ Town Water

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey town slammed 3M Co. on Friday with a federal suit alleging it concealed risks posed by the so-called "forever chemicals" the company manufactured and that it manipulated scientific research on them, leading the municipality's drinking water to become contaminated with the toxic substances. Joining a flurry of similar cases across the country, Hopatcong Borough said 3M knew for decades about the dangers associated with the chemical group known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, but withheld such information from consumers, governmental entities and the public. "3M marketed and sold PFAS with the knowledge that PFAS would be...

