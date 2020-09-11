Injury Knowledge Puts Proctor & Gamble On Hook For Fees

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Procter & Gamble must pay an injured worker's legal fees — despite having already paid his medical bills — because the company failed to provide a timely approval or denial of his claim under Pennsylvania's Workers' Compensation Act and forced the worker to go through the legal process, a state appeals court ruled Friday. Even though P&G acknowledged the injury that employee David Gabriel suffered when a piece of metal wire punctured his upper left arm in February 2016, it didn't issue either a "notice of compensation denial" or "notice of compensation payable" within 21 days as required under the law,...

