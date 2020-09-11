Ex-Fed. Circ. Chief Takes Acer Trade Secrets Row To Justices

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit flouted U.S. Supreme Court precedent when saying a trade secrets dispute with underlying patent concerns doesn't belong in federal court, Acer America Corp. has told the justices in a petition led by the circuit court's former chief. The case between Intel's Acer unit and Intellisoft Ltd. features a patent ownership question that justifies federal jurisdiction under Gunn v. Minton, according to the petition from retired Federal Circuit Chief Judge Randall R. Rader docketed Thursday. A California district court had agreed with Acer before the circuit court overturned its win in April. "The Federal Circuit, apparently uncomfortable with the...

