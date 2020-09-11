NJ Justices Send Jenny Craig Age Bias Suit To Arbitration

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Jenny Craig can force a former employee's age discrimination claims into arbitration, the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled Friday, finding that state law does not require arbitration agreements to specify who will hear the dispute in order to be valid and binding. In a unanimous decision, the state high court found that because New Jersey has adopted a policy favoring arbitration and state law provides a process for choosing an arbitrator, an arbitration agreement Marilyn Flanzman signed when she was working at the weight loss company is valid even though it does not designate a specific arbitrator or organization. "The [New...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS