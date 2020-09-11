Georgia Zoom Trial Interrupted With 9/11 Images, Porn

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 11:26 AM EDT) -- A Georgia federal court Zoom hearing was interrupted mid-testimony Friday morning when images of the Sept. 11 attacks, pornography and a hand-drawn swastika took over screens. The disturbing images appeared around 10:45 a.m. in a Georgia voting trial and were accompanied by jarring audio and wording that "Osama" was sharing their screen with the almost 100 people on the call. Confused parties could be seen watching pictures of airplanes striking New York's World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, exactly 19 years ago. Court staff shut the Zoom hearing down after several minutes of their inability to control proceedings. At one...

