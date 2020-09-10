Experts Rip Ga.'s Voting System In Election Machine Trial

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Faults in Georgia's voting system mean the Peach State can't have reliable election results, an Atlanta federal judge was told Thursday by concerned voters, election advocates and various experts during a remote trial over its electronic voting machines. A handful of Georgia voters and the Coalition for Good Governance kicked off an evidentiary hearing before U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg in their latest attempt to have the state replace its electronic ballot marking devices with hand-marked paper ballots. The plaintiffs, who have been fighting the state for three years over its voting system, say it is vulnerable to hacking, miscounts votes...

