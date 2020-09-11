2nd Circ. Upholds Lien Against Fired King & Spalding Atty

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit refused on Friday to cancel a lien on potential winnings in David Joffe's lawsuit alleging King & Spalding LLP unlawfully fired him for raising ethics concerns, with the appellate panel saying his former counsel was given the lien because Joffe's own behavior prompted his attorneys to withdraw. The appellate judges wrote in a six-page order that the district court was right to grant a lien to Joffe's former counsel at Javerbaum Wurgaft Hicks Kahn Wikstrom Sinins PC, saying that it was clear that the attorneys had good cause to withdraw after Joffe repeatedly made disparaging remarks, micromanaged the case and failed to make timely...

