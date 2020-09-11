Ex-Judge Turned Fox Personality Faces $10M Sex Assault Suit

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Fox News commentator Andrew Napolitano is facing a $10 million lawsuit in New York federal court accusing the former New Jersey state judge of sexually assaulting a criminal defendant whose case he handled in the 1980s and then attempting to cover it up. Charles Corbishley claims in his suit filed Friday that Napolitano assaulted him in December 1988, during a time when he was appearing before the former judge on arson charges. Corbishley says he had hired a criminal defense attorney to defend him against the arson charges. That attorney later pled guilty to laundering money for a prostitution ring, according...

