International Pact On Mediated Settlements Enters Into Force

Law360 (September 12, 2020, 12:02 AM EDT) -- A treaty aimed at facilitating the enforcement of mediated settlement agreements across international borders came into force Saturday, a development that proponents say will translate into time and cost savings for international businesses. The Singapore Convention on Mediation allows businesses trying to enforce a mediated settlement agreement to apply directly to the courts of nations that have ratified the treaty, rather than having to enforce it as a contract through each country's domestic process — a sometimes arduous process that involves obtaining a court judgment and then enforcing it in various foreign jurisdictions. The convention has now been signed by 53...

