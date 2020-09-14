ITC Says US Methionine Biz Likely Hurting From Imports

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission says the domestic methionine industry is likely hurting in the face of allegedly cheap competition and has opted to continue an investigation into French, Japanese and Spanish imports of the essential amino acid. An ITC panel voted Friday to further its investigation into foreign imports of methionine, which is mostly used in animal feed, saying there was a reasonable indication that domestic methionine makers were seriously injured by products sold in the U.S. at allegedly less-than-fair prices. The ITC launched its probe at the request of Novus International Inc., a Missouri animal health and nutrition company that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS